Italy coronavirus cases 4,053 vs 4,050 yesterday

Cases leveling off at two-week low

The new cases yesterday were the fewest since March 17 and they're fractionally higher.







Fatalities on the day were 837 compared to 812 a day earlier. The total is 12,428.





The government announced today that it will continue containment through April 15 but hinted they will continue through May 1 with a gradual reopening starting May 4.





It's abundantly clear at this point that Italian numbers have leveled off. What's unclear is what the appetite is to reopen anything because the risk is that the numbers jump again.

