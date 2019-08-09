Italy July final CPI 0.0% vs +0.1% m/m prelim

Latest data released by Istat - 9 August 2019

CPI +0.4% vs +0.5% y/y prelim

HICP -1.8% vs -1.7% m/m prelim

HICP +0.3% vs +0.4% y/y prelim

Slight delay in the release by the source. Preliminary figures can be found here . A tad weaker than initial estimates and it just reaffirms some slight softening in inflationary pressures in the euro area economy. Not a game changer by any means.





EUR/USD sits more steady still at 1.1196, still trapped in a narrow 18 pips range today.



