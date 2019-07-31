Italy July preliminary CPI +0.1% vs +0.1% m/m expected

Latest data released by Istat - 31 July 2019

  • Prior +0.1%
  • CPI +.5% vs +0.5% y/y expected
  • Prior +0.7%
  • HICP -1.7% vs -1.7% m/m expected
  • Prior +0.1%
  • HICP +0.4% vs +0.5% y/y expected
  • Prior +0.8%

