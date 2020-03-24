Italy reports 743 coronavirus deaths vs 602 yesterday

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Second-deadliest day in the pandemic

Total casts in Italy rose to 69,176 from 63,927 yesterday. New cases 5,249 vs 4,789 yesterday.

As dark as these headlines are, there are signs of a flatter curve. That's an 8% rise in cases, which is a step in the right direction.

ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose