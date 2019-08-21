Italy's Borghi: Lega-Five Star coalition is still viable without Conte

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Comments by Italian lawmaker, Claudio Borghi

Yeah, I just don't see that happening. The whole point in Salvini withdrawing the no-confidence motion yesterday is to delay the collapse in the government so as to push forward with their planned reforms - but we are still headed towards an imminent collapse.

