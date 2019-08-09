Italy's Lega set to present no-confidence motion in coalition government

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

A statement released by the Lega party

Says that they have no time to waste on the matter and that elections must be held quickly. This will only add to the woes faced by Italian bonds and stocks today.
ForexLive

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose