It's a light start for the US economic calendar
No US data today
The lone item of interest in terms of economic data today is the US monthly budget statement. That's going to be another eye-popping number with a likely deficit of $863B for June but it's not likely to move the market.
Otherwise, it's quiet for Canada and the US. We will hear from the BOE's Bailey at the top of the hour.
The rest of the week is more lively:
Tuesday:
- CPI
- Fed's Brainard
- Empire Fed
- Industrial production
- Beige Book
- Retail sales
- Initial jobless claims
- Housing starts
- U Mich consumer sentiment
- Fed's Williams