Japan announces 98 new coronavirus cases and another 2 more deaths

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Japan's total infections 2,003

  • 712 of those were from the Diamond Princess cruise ship

Death toll is 55 (10 on Diamond Princess)

Japanese Health Ministry announcement.


Japan was getting on top of the spread but from mid-March numbers have started to accelerate again. 




ForexLive
