Japan August preliminary leading indicator index 101.8 vs 104.3 expected

Latest data released by the Japanese Cabinet Office - 7 October 2021





Prior 104.1

Coincident index 91.5 vs 93.6 expected

Prior 94.4

Slight delay in the release by the source. The assessment of the coincident index is being maintained as "improving", so there isn't much of a change here.







The index basically measures up employment data, consumer confidence, production, housing, and stock market data, etc as its leading indicators to derive the number.

Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub. The index basically measures up employment data, consumer confidence, production, housing, and stock market data, etc as its leading indicators to derive the number.





The index is used as a reference to economic conditions, but most of the indicators used to make up the index has already been released individually - so there isn't much of an impact on this release.