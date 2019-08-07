Japan BoP Current Account Balance for June: ¥ 1211.2bn (vs. expected ¥ 1148.8bn)

Data from Japan

BoP Current Account Balance for June, ¥ 1211.2bn
  • expected ¥ 1148.8B, prior ¥ 1594.8B
BoP Current Account Adjusted, ¥ 1941.9bn
  • expected ¥ 1739.8B, prior ¥ 1305.7B
Trade Balance BoP Basis, ¥ 759.3bn
  • expected ¥ 691.4B, prior ¥ -650.9B

Also, bank lending for July
  • excluding trusts +2.5% y/y (prior 2.3%)
  • including trusts +2.3% y/y (prior 2.3%)

Some of the factors impacting on Japan (in case you've been on holidays or something ;-) :
  • cooling global demand
  • trade tensions (negative for exports - Japan's exports have fallen for seven straight months, date to June)
  • domestic demand is offsetting some of the external negatives)
