Japan BoP Current Account Balance for June: ¥ 1211.2bn (vs. expected ¥ 1148.8bn)
Data from Japan
BoP Current Account Balance for June, ¥ 1211.2bn
- expected ¥ 1148.8B, prior ¥ 1594.8B
BoP Current Account Adjusted, ¥ 1941.9bn
- expected ¥ 1739.8B, prior ¥ 1305.7B
Trade Balance BoP Basis, ¥ 759.3bn
- expected ¥ 691.4B, prior ¥ -650.9B
Also, bank lending for July
- excluding trusts +2.5% y/y (prior 2.3%)
- including trusts +2.3% y/y (prior 2.3%)
Some of the factors impacting on Japan (in case you've been on holidays or something ;-) :
- cooling global demand
- trade tensions (negative for exports - Japan's exports have fallen for seven straight months, date to June)
- domestic demand is offsetting some of the external negatives)