Japan BoP Current Account Balance for June: ¥ 1211.2bn (vs. expected ¥ 1148.8bn)

BoP Current Account Balance for June, ¥ 1211.2bn

expected ¥ 1148.8B, prior ¥ 1594.8B

BoP Current Account Adjusted, ¥ 1941.9bn

expected ¥ 1739.8B, prior ¥ 1305.7B

Trade Balance BoP Basis, ¥ 759.3bn

expected ¥ 691.4B, prior ¥ -650.9B





Also, bank lending for July

excluding trusts +2.5% y/y (prior 2.3%)

including trusts +2.3% y/y (prior 2.3%)





