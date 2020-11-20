Japan chief cabinet secretary Kato urges maximum caution on coronavirus situation in the country

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

The COVID-19 outbreak in Japan has quickened, Kato urging caution. So far  the country has not declared a state of emergency at present, which is good news.  


