Japan data earlier - core consumer inflation at a two-year low in July

The data post for Japan CPI is here, showing not much move towards the 2% BOJ target still:

Looking over some of the recaps, these via Reuters for a little more, painting a dour picture for the Bank of Japan:

Japan's core consumer inflation wallowed at a two-year low

increasing pressure for the central bank to acknowledge price momentum was slowing and expand its radical stimulus program

expectations that the BOJ will ease further have grown, a recent Reuters poll showed

The next BOJ meeting is September 18 - 19