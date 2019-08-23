Japan data earlier - core consumer inflation at a two-year low in July

The data post for Japan CPI is here, showing not much move towards the 2% BOJ target still:

The data was surrounded by NZD moving comments from the RBNZ, so I didn't add much more to that post.

Looking over some of the recaps, these via Reuters for a little more, painting a dour picture for the Bank of Japan:
  • Japan's core consumer inflation wallowed at a two-year low 
  • increasing pressure for the central bank to acknowledge price momentum was slowing and expand its radical stimulus program
  • expectations that the BOJ will ease further have grown, a recent Reuters poll showed
  • Here is the link if you'd like further

The next BOJ meeting is September 18 - 19
