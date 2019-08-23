Japan data earlier - core consumer inflation at a two-year low in July
The data post for Japan CPI is here, showing not much move towards the 2% BOJ target still:
The data was surrounded by NZD moving comments from the RBNZ, so I didn't add much more to that post.
Looking over some of the recaps, these via Reuters for a little more, painting a dour picture for the Bank of Japan:
- Japan's core consumer inflation wallowed at a two-year low
- increasing pressure for the central bank to acknowledge price momentum was slowing and expand its radical stimulus program
- expectations that the BOJ will ease further have grown, a recent Reuters poll showed
- Here is the link if you'd like further
The next BOJ meeting is September 18 - 19