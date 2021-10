expected -0.4%, prior was -0.4%

expected 0.2%, prior was 0.0%

expected -0.1%, prior was -0.1%

Tokyo CPI 0.3% y/y,Tokyo CPI excluding Fresh Food 0.1% y/y,Tokyo CPI excluding Food, Energy -0.1% y/y,That middle one, "excluding Fresh Food" is referred to in Japan as 'core' inflation while the third one, "excluding Food, Energy" is 'core-core' and is closest to the US measure of core CPI. The Bank of Japan target for core inflation is 2% y/y and this has been missed for many, many years.