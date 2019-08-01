Japan Defence Ministry: No ballistic missiles have reached Japanese territory

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

No harm. No foul.


North Korea continues to lob short term missiles in the air, but according the Japan Defence Ministry, no ballistic missiles have reached Japanese territory or their exclusive economic zone (EEZ).  They add that no immediate impact seen on Japan's security following North Korea launch. 

President Trump continues to be ok with the missiles commenting that the agreement w North Korea is for long range missiles.   

ForexLive
