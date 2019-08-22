Japan economy minister Motegi says trade talks with US might reach early achievement

Japan economy minister Motegi on the talks:

  • issues that need to be sorted out at ministerial-level trade talks with the US. have been narrowed down
  • agreed with Lighthizer to speed up discussions and work toward an early achievement of results
  • negotiations are 'pretty tough' but we were able to conduct discussions with mutual trust
Sounds promising, but you never know what might scuttle talks from the tweeter in chief. 


