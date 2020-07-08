Japan economy minister Nishimura says need coronavirus countermeasures urgently

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Says need to deal with coronavirus countermeasures with a sense of urgency as untraceable cases among older people are gradually rising 

A heads up for some sort restriction measures coming soon from Japan?  

