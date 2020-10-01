Japan Exchange says that hardware failed today, then switchover to backup system also failed

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Adding that they are currently planning to replace the hardware to ensure regular trading on Friday

The exchange will also hold a news conference later today at 0730 GMT but I'm not sure what else needs to be said at this point. It will be more of a problem if this occurs more frequently from now on and if they can't resolve the issue by tomorrow.

