Japan finance minister Suzuki says weak yen helps exporters, but pushes up import costs

Japan finance minister Suzuki says he has no comment on FX levels ... goes on immediately to discuss the yen level ....

weak yen helps exporters, but pushes up import costs for some firms and consumers

forex stability is important

closely watching FX moves and their impact on the Japanese economy

says PM Kishida has given him instructions to work on tax system to improve jobs

Kishida is shifting his emphasis from Abenomics towards greater help for workers.











