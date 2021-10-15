Japan finance minister Suzuki says weak yen helps exporters, but pushes up import costs

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Japan finance minister Suzuki says he has no comment on FX levels ... goes on immediately to discuss the yen level .... 

  • weak yen helps exporters, but pushes up import costs for some firms and consumers
  • forex stability is important
  • closely watching FX moves and their impact on the Japanese economy
  • says PM Kishida has given him instructions to work on tax system to improve jobs 
Kishida is shifting his emphasis from Abenomics towards greater help for workers. 




