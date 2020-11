Japan Industrial Production for October was expected to grown, but at a slowing pace from September.

+3.8 % m/m for a better than expected

expected 2.2% m/m, prior 3.9%

-8.2 % y/y

expected -4.6% y/y, prior -9.0%

As for outlooks from the Ministry (METI, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry)

November output seen +2.7% m/m

December seen at -2.4% for industrial output