Japan Investment Trust Association to halt taking orders for funds that mainly invest in Japanese stocks for today
It looks like FX is the only game in town for Asian investors todayThe above comes as the Tokyo Stock Exchange confirms that they are halting trading for the entire day - the first time ever - due to a technical glitch in the system.
That means FX is the arguably the only thing for investors to dive into in Asia (and that doesn't say much considering the lack of extensive moves so far), with Chinese and Hong Kong markets also closed for a holiday today.