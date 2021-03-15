Japan January tertiary industry index -1.7% vs -0.6% m/m expected

Latest data released by Japan's METI - 15 March 2021









A further dip in activity to start the year, but that can be attributed to the state of emergency measures across several key prefectures in Japan at the time. The tail-end of Q1 is likely to reflect better conditions so this is very much a lagging release.

Slight delay in the release by the source. The statistic basically measures the total value of services purchased by Japanese businesses over the month.