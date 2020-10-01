Japan - Jibun Bank/Markit Manufacturing PMI (final) for September 47.7

Preliminary and prior can be found here: Japan preliminary PMIs (September) Manufacturing 47.3

September's 47.7 is the 4th consecutive rise (from a very poor low point of 38.4 in May)



highest since February 2020

Highlights:

slowest fall in new orders since January

new export sales fell again in September, at the slowest pace for eight months

Employment relatively stable, just under 50

Says Markit:

"The most encouraging aspect of the latest survey was a sustained rebound in business optimism from the low point seen during April. More than twice as many manufacturers plan to boost production in the next 12 months as those that forecast a decline, which pushed the survey measure of business expectations to its highest since May 2018."



