Japan - Jibun Bank/Markit Services 48.0 and Composite 48.9 PMI (final) for June
Japan Jibun Bank / Markit PMI for JuneServices above the flash reading at 48.0
- the preliminary inched higher and still showed contraction at 47.2
- prior 46.5
- preliminary 47.8
- prior 48.8
The services PMI remains in contraction, now for the 17 month in a row.
- slower contraction in new business, including from overseas
- rate of job creation hit a four-month low
