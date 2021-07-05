Japan - Jibun Bank/Markit Services 48.0 and Composite 48.9 PMI (final) for June

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Japan Jibun Bank / Markit PMI for June

Services above the flash reading at 48.0
  • the preliminary inched higher and still showed contraction at 47.2
  • prior 46.5
Composite 48.9, 2nd consecutive month of contracion. 
  • preliminary 47.8
  • prior 48.8
The services PMI remains in contraction, now for the 17 month in a row. 
  • slower contraction in new business, including from overseas
  • rate of job creation hit a four-month low


