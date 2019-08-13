Japan July preliminary machine tool orders -33.0% vs -37.9% y/y prior

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Latest data released by the Japanese Machine Tool Builders' Association

Japan machine tools
Slight delay in the release by the source. The reading measures the change in total value of new orders placed with Japanese machine tool manufacturers.

On the month itself, total orders is seen improving by 2.4% but the overall outlook remains bleak as the annual pace of weakening continues to hold at fresh cycle lows. This won't provide much confidence to Japan's manufacturing sector amid weaker exports due to rising global trade tensions.
