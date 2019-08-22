Japan June all industry activity index -0.8% vs -0.8% m/m expected

Latest data released by METI - 22 August 2019





Prior +0.3%; revised to +0.5%

Slight delay in the release by the source. The data is often referred to as the monthly GDP reading, it's a tracker production across all sectors of the Japanese economy and follows the GDP growth figures/trend.







This just reaffirms weaker overall economic activity in the Japanese economy towards the end of Q2 and will continue to pose a problem in the coming quarters, particularly with the proposed sales tax hike in October.



