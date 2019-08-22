Japan June all industry activity index -0.8% vs -0.8% m/m expected

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Latest data released by METI - 22 August 2019


  • Prior +0.3%; revised to +0.5%
Slight delay in the release by the source. The data is often referred to as the monthly GDP reading, it's a tracker production across all sectors of the Japanese economy and follows the GDP growth figures/trend.

This just reaffirms weaker overall economic activity in the Japanese economy towards the end of Q2 and will continue to pose a problem in the coming quarters, particularly with the proposed sales tax hike in October.

