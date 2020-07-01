Japan June consumer confidence index 28.4 vs 28.0 expected
Latest data released by the Japanese Cabinet Office - 1 July 2020
- Prior 24.0
Slight delay in the release by the source. A minor rebound in consumer sentiment but it still remains rather depressed overall, and that signifies that consumption appetite isn't quite returning to pre-virus levels just yet. It will be a slow process, but for now at least there is some improvement. The index here measures the households' confidence on the economy.