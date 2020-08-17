Japan June final industrial production +1.9% vs +2.7% m/m prelim

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Latest data released by METI - 17 August 2020


  • Industrial production -18.2% vs -17.7% y/y prelim
  • Capacity utilisation +6.2% m/m
  • Prior -11.6%
The preliminary figures can be found here. A slight downwards revision but it just reaffirms that there is a slight pickup in factory activity after bottoming out in May.

That said, the escalating virus situation in July may be a cause for concern towards overall Japanese economic activity and we'll have to see how that will factor into growth conditions in the coming months ahead.
For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose