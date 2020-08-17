Japan June final industrial production +1.9% vs +2.7% m/m prelim
Latest data released by METI - 17 August 2020
The preliminary figures can be found here. A slight downwards revision but it just reaffirms that there is a slight pickup in factory activity after bottoming out in May.
- Industrial production -18.2% vs -17.7% y/y prelim
- Capacity utilisation +6.2% m/m
- Prior -11.6%
That said, the escalating virus situation in July may be a cause for concern towards overall Japanese economic activity and we'll have to see how that will factor into growth conditions in the coming months ahead.