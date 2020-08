Japan June final industrial production +1.9% vs +2.7% m/m prelim

Latest data released by METI - 17 August 2020





Industrial production -18.2% vs -17.7% y/y prelim

Capacity utilisation +6.2% m/m

Prior -11.6%







That said, the escalating virus situation in July may be a cause for concern towards overall Japanese economic activity and we'll have to see how that will factor into growth conditions in the coming months ahead.

The preliminary figures can be found here . A slight downwards revision but it just reaffirms that there is a slight pickup in factory activity after bottoming out in May.