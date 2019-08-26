Japan June final leading indicator index 93.3 vs 93.3 prelim

Latest data released by the Japanese Cabinet Office - 26 August 2019

  • Coincident index 100.4 vs 100.4 prelim
Slight delay in the release by the source. Both readings are unchanged from initial estimates, so the headline remains the weakest since February 2010 - suggesting weakening economic conditions in the Japanese economy in 1H 2019.

The index is used as a reference to economic conditions, but most of the indicators used to make up the index has already been released individually - so there isn't much of an impact on this release.

The index basically measures up employment data, consumer confidence, production, housing, and stock market data, etc as its leading indicators to derive the number.

