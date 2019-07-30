Japan June Loans and Discounts to Corp YoY rise 2.73%
Loans and Discouts to Corporations
The June Loans and Discounts to corps rose by 2.73% YoY. That was down from the 3.24% rise in May.
This release tracks the outstanding amount of credit (or loans) extended to businesses in Japan.
- Total loans rose 2.4% vs 2.8% last month
- Corporations 2.73% versus 3.24% last month. Equipment, 4.89% versus 5.23%.
- Local governments. 0.36% versus 0.29%
- Individuals. 2.42% versus 2.21%
- Overseas. -1.36% versus -4.46%