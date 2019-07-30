Japan June Loans and Discounts to Corp YoY rise 2.73%

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

Loans and Discouts to Corporations

The June Loans and Discounts to corps rose by 2.73% YoY. That was down from the 3.24% rise in May.

This release tracks the outstanding amount of credit (or loans) extended to businesses in Japan.  
  • Total loans rose 2.4% vs 2.8% last month
  • Corporations 2.73% versus 3.24% last month.  Equipment, 4.89% versus 5.23%.
  • Local governments. 0.36% versus 0.29%
  • Individuals. 2.42% versus 2.21%
  • Overseas. -1.36% versus -4.46%

ForexLive
