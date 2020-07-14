Japan May final industrial production -8.9% vs -8.4% m/m prelim
Latest data released by METI - 14 July 2020
- Industrial production -26.3% vs -25.9% y/y prelim
- Capacity utilisation -11.6% m/m
- Prior -13.3%
Slight delay in the release by the source. The preliminary release can be found here. Negative revisions to the initial estimates but this mainly reaffirms that economic conditions were still subdued in May amid state of emergency measures across the country.
June should reflect a rebound in sentiment and the overall situation but the annual decline sort of tells you how drastic the damage is from the virus fallout.
That is likely a point of consideration as to why the government is unwilling to return to tighter restrictions despite the escalating virus situation in Tokyo over the past two weeks.