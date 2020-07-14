Japan May final industrial production -8.9% vs -8.4% m/m prelim

Latest data released by METI - 14 July 2020





Industrial production -26.3% vs -25.9% y/y prelim

Capacity utilisation -11.6% m/m

Prior -13.3%



Slight delay in the release by the source. The preliminary release can be found here . Negative revisions to the initial estimates but this mainly reaffirms that economic conditions were still subdued in May amid state of emergency measures across the country.





June should reflect a rebound in sentiment and the overall situation but the annual decline sort of tells you how drastic the damage is from the virus fallout.





That is likely a point of consideration as to why the government is unwilling to return to tighter restrictions despite the escalating virus situation in Tokyo over the past two weeks.



