Japan May preliminary leading indicator index 102.6 vs 103.8 prior

Latest data released by the Japanese Cabinet Office - 7 July 2021





Prior 103.8

Coincident index 92.7

Prior 95.3

Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub. A slightly softer figure, as recovery conditions meet a bit of a pause in May with virus restrictions also still part of the picture especially in Tokyo. The overall assessment is still described as "improving" for a third straight month though.





The index is used as a reference to economic conditions, but most of the indicators used to make up the index has already been released individually - so there isn't much of an impact on this release.



The index basically measures up employment data, consumer confidence, production, housing, and stock market data, etc as its leading indicators to derive the number.

