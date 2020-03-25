Japan mulls cash handouts to households in latest stimulus package - report

The stimulus package is touted to be worth ¥56 trillion









The package is reported to be worth ¥56 trillion ($502 billion) and translates to around 10% of the country's GDP. Needless to say, it will be the biggest ever stimulus package introduced.







The amount for cash handouts being weighed is reported to be about ¥200,000 to ¥300,000 per eligible household and may be implemented some time in May.

According to Nikkei, the Japanese government has begun discussions on the economic stimulus package that will feature cash handouts to households that have suffered from the negative impact of the virus outbreak.