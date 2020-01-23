Japan November final leading indicator index 90.8 vs 90.9 prelim

Latest data released by the Japanese Cabinet Office - 23 January 2020





Coincident index 94.7 vs 95.1 prelim

Slight delay in the release by the source. The preliminary report can be found here . Not much change in the leading indicator relative to initial estimates, reaffirming the weakest reading since November 2009.





The index is used as a reference to economic conditions, but most of the indicators used to make up the index has already been released individually - so there isn't much of an impact on this release.



The index basically measures up employment data, consumer confidence, production, housing, and stock market data, etc as its leading indicators to derive the number.





