Japan PM Suga says that he wants to focus on coronavirus measures

Suga confirms he won't be running in the LDP leadership race





He is stressing that tackling the virus crisis and running in the leadership race would require a 'huge' amount of energy and he is not up for that. Adding that he will be holding a press conference next week to talk about this more.





It's been about a year into Suga's premiership in Japan and while things have started off well, the pandemic has certainly made things extremely difficult as public polling has consistently shown dissatisfaction over his handling of the virus situation.