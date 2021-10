Producer Price Index is inflation at a business-to-business level (in a very simplified explanation).

It is also known as the Corporate Goods Price Index



0.3% m/m

expected 0.3%, prior 0.0% m/m 6.3% y/y

0.3% m/m

expected 0.3%, prior 0.0% m/m 6.3% y/y

expected 5.9%, prior 5.5% y/y Wholesale prices rising at a fast clip of 6.3% y/y.

Wholesale prices are expected to be rising much fast in China in September:

Other data from Jpan at the same time, bank lending +0.6% y/y