Japan preliminary Q2 GDP: 0.4% q/q (vs. expected 0.1%

Japanese economic growth data for the second quarter of 2019

GDP (seasonally adjusted) for Q2, preliminary, 0.4% q/q … a big beat, at least on this early indication

expected 0.1%, prior 0.6%

GDP Annualized (seasonally adjusted) for Q2, preliminary 1.8% y/y

expected 0.5%, prior 2.2%

GDP Nominal (seasonally adjusted) for Q2, preliminary 0.4% q/q

expected 0.1%, prior 0.8%

GDP Deflator y/y for Q2, preliminary 0.4%, also higher than expected 9way short of the BOJ target of course)

expected 0.3%, prior 0.1% (an inflation indicator)

GDP Consumer Spending y/y for Q2, preliminary 0.6% q/q for a miss

expected is 0.7%, prior was -0.1%

up for the third quarter in a row, albeit not as strong as fprecasts



GDP Business Spending y/y for Q2, preliminary 1.5% q/q … beat

expected 0.8%, prior was 0.3%

capex up for the third quarter in a row



OK, much better than central forecasts for growth. Which should suggest the BOJ has room to pull back on the stimulus a little …. except of course the inflation indicator is not anywhere near the 2% target.













more to come







