Japan press - "Abenomics here to stay"

Justin had the news on Friday of the imminent retirement of Japanese Prime Minister Abe.

Abe will not be taking Abenomics with him though, Japan Times

economists say Japan's next leader will likely maintain he basic Abenomics framework

"For sure, markets will be watching the continuity. I think many are assuming that things won't change a lot, but the new prime minister will need to clearly explain that," said Daiju Aoki, chief investment officer at UBS Wealth Management Japan.





Shunsuke Kobayashi, chief economist at Mizuho Securities:



"The government will need to continue to deal with the pandemic and do what's necessary to contain it while limiting the economic damage ... whoever becomes the prime minister, he or she will have to face the same issue and take the same necessary steps"

ps. Much of Abenomics boiled down to massive policy easing from the BOJ. This is not gonna change any time soon.





Abe was PM from 2006 to 2007 and then again since 2012. He will step down on or around September 15. He is the longest-serving Prime Minister in Japanese history. Get well soon, and enjoy your retirement sir!