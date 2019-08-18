Japan - Reuters Tankan report - manufacturing index hits lowest since 2013

Reuters Tankan shows Japan manufacturers index -4 in August vs +3 in Jul.y

lowest reading since April 2013

and this is the first negative reading for the index in over 6 years



Non-manufacturers index +13 in August vs +25 in July

Manufacturers November index seen at +3, non-manufacturers seen unchanged

Commentary via Reuters ...nails it:

Concerns about weakening global demand intensified

growing risk of a U.S. recession

Germany's economy in contraction

China's economy was worsening



further soured the outlook for export-reliant economies such as Japan's

More:

"The U.S.-China trade war, Japan's export curbs to South Korea and the recent yen rises have formed a bottleneck for sales"

"The selling price remains in a downtrend due to expansion of e-commerce markets, while a scheduled sales tax hike keep shoppers on guard against price increases"

The Reuters monthly poll, tracks the Bank of Japan's (BOJ) tankan quarterly survey

conducted July 31-Aug 14

total of 258 firms responded





I dunno what WTF is in Japanese, maybe something like this? I dunno what WTF is in Japanese, maybe something like this?







