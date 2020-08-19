Japan ruling party lawmaker says unlikely to propose ban or restriction on TikTok

Comments by Japan ruling party lawmaker Nakayama

But says that a change of ownership of TikTok's Japan operations is one possible way to address concerns over the app and whether or not it is safe to use.





A coordinated move by US and its allies against Chinese firms could draw further ire from China and that may see tensions escalate i.e. impact the risk mood. For now at least, it is still mostly the Trump administration coming down hard on TikTok and ByteDance.