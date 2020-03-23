Japan says not considering to cancel the Olympics at all

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Comments by Tokyo 2020 director general, Toshiro Muto


  • Believes that cancelling would be bad for athletes and stakeholders involved
  • Says that as the Tokyo 2020 committee, we want to hold the Olympics this year
The IOC and Japan are coming up with plans over the next four weeks to see what is the best course of action to take with regards to the Olympics this year.

The logical step would be to postpone the event given current circumstances but we'll see what happens over the next month or so. But Japan has been adamant that they don't see a reason for the games to be called off altogether.
