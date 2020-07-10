Japan says that Tokyo situation doesn't call for state of emergency declaration

Comments by Japanese chief Cabinet secretary, Yoshihide Suga

About 80% of Tokyo's new virus cases are related to persons aged under 40

This comes after the Japanese capital reported another 243 new infections today, beating the daily record number yesterday. Despite the surge in cases over the past two weeks, officials are maintaining that the situation now is "different" from that in April.





Just be reminded that Japan is also set to relax event restrictions today, allowing for gatherings of between 1,000 to 5,000 persons or venues to fill up to 50% capacity (whichever is smaller) for concerts and sporting events among other things.



