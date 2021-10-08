Japan September economy watchers survey current situation 42.1 vs 34.7 prior

Latest data released by the Japanese Cabinet Office - 8 October 2021

Prior 34.7

Outlook 56.6

Prior 43.7

That's a modest improvement in services sector sentiment despite state of emergency measures persisting through September. That said, the improved virus situation arguably has given room for optimism and that perhaps is translating to the better figures above.





The reading is a survey on workers to measure up consumer spending and current economic conditions.



