Japan set to extend State of Emergency in Tokyo, other areas to end September
Economy Minister Nishimura statement.
This is a snap from Google, maybe an end is in sight to restrictions in Japan, but not yet it seems.
Reports out of Japan are that a substantial easing of restrictions is being targeted for late November when many more people are vaccinated. Japan's government hopes to complete vaccinations of those wishing to be inoculated as soon as October, but the target may sttrecth into November.