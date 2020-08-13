Japan, Singapore reportedly to ease border restrictions from September

Kyodo News reports on the matter

The report says that from September, relaxed measures for people travelling between Japan and Singapore will apply to business travellers and expatriates, citing the Japanese government on the matter.





That's a positive step but you have to wonder how much of this is politically forced considering the virus situation in Japan now is worse than it was back in March to April.

Meanwhile, the Okinawa prefecture has just announced that it will extend state of emergency measures for another two weeks.





Back to the above topic, I reckon this may eventually be the new way forward for most countries over the next year or so. Once a precedent is set, international border restrictions will gradually be eased to try and bolster economic conditions.





Sadly, it will come at the cost of people's health and in the worst-case scenario, lives.



