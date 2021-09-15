Japan trade balance for August Y -635.4bn (expected Y -47.7bn)
expected Y -47.7bn, prior Y 439.4bn
Trade balance adjusted Y -271.8bn
prior Y 52.7bn
Exports +26.2% y/y , much lower than expected
expected 34.0% y/y, prior 37.0%
+0.8% m/m
Imports +44.7% y/y , higher than expected
expected 40.0% y/y, prior 28.5%
+4.6% m/m
- exports to the US +22.8% y/y
- & to China +12.6% y/y
Some encouragement can be taken from the beat in imports, although not so much from the miss in exports.
Little change for yen.