Japan - US military has locked down Okinawa base after coronavirus outbreak

Weekend report of 61 cases at the base 

US military said Marine personnel on the Japanese island of Okinawa have been ordered to remain on the base
  • a total of 61 new coronavirus infections were confirmed among US service members and related personnel on Okinawa between July 7 and July 11
  • (there are around 25k on the base)

WSJ report here (may be gated)  

