Japanese Prime Minister Sugua has painted a target on USD/JPY - don't let it fall under 100
PM Suga has told officials at Japan's Ministry of Finance not to let USD/ yen drop under 100Japanese media, Nikkei with the info:
- "Make sure the yen-dollar exchange rate does not cross the 100 yen mark"
- confirmed by multiple sources
- came with an unspoken message: Be prepared to sell yen for dollars in case the Japanese currency breaches the key threshold.
- Suga's willingness to consider an intervention -- an option often seen as a last resort -- took many by surprise.
Suga's order came just after US election day.