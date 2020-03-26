Japan's coronavirus taskforce to meet at 0835 GMT today

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Just a heads up in case we do hear of any specific measures that may follow

So far, Japan has not imposed any strict lockdown measures but now with the Olympics postponed they could be looking more into that in the coming days/weeks.
ForexLive

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose