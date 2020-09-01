Japan's Kishida: Cannot alter monetary easing, fiscal stimulus immediately
Comments by LDP policy chief, Fumio Kishida, after announcing that he is in the running for the leadership race
- Trickle-down effects have not been felt under Abenomics, disparity remains
- Abenomics has focused on first two arrows
- Abenomics dependent on negative rates, fiscal stimulus
- Bold monetary, fiscal measures must be pursued as recovery not felt yet
- Bold fiscal spending must be adopted
- Says will pursue fiscal balancing at a later point in time
Kishida is coming out with a couple of bold remarks with some criticism on Abenomics. That makes him another candidate to be wary of alongside Ishiba, who will also bring about more drastic changes to Japan's fiscal and monetary plans moving forward.
But at least Kishida is maintaining that any major policy changes will take time to conceive, so in that sense it isn't quite a major deviation from the current norm.