Japan's Kishida: Cannot alter monetary easing, fiscal stimulus immediately

Comments by LDP policy chief, Fumio Kishida, after announcing that he is in the running for the leadership race





Trickle-down effects have not been felt under Abenomics, disparity remains

Abenomics has focused on first two arrows

Abenomics dependent on negative rates, fiscal stimulus

Bold monetary, fiscal measures must be pursued as recovery not felt yet

Bold fiscal spending must be adopted

Says will pursue fiscal balancing at a later point in time

Kishida is coming out with a couple of bold remarks with some criticism on Abenomics. That makes him another candidate to be wary of alongside Ishiba, who will also bring about more drastic changes to Japan's fiscal and monetary plans moving forward.





But at least Kishida is maintaining that any major policy changes will take time to conceive, so in that sense it isn't quite a major deviation from the current norm.



