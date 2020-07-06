Japan's Nishimura: Agreed with virus experts that we can expand economic activity further on 10 July

Comments by Japanese economy minister, Yasutoshi Nishimura

This will be based on the premise of thorough steps to prevent the virus spreading

Virus experts suggested need for strategic testing

New virus cases in the Japanese capital rose by >100 for a fifth straight day, but so far authorities are maintaining that they are able to identify these hotspots - attributing the rise to mostly younger people in nighttime entertainment areas - and react to them.





Meanwhile, a Japanese government spokesman has also come out to say that there is no need to request citizens to refrain from domestic travel across prefectures at this time.





So far, the reaction of pushing forward with the economic reopening - not just in Japan, but everywhere else - is overriding virus fears for the most part still.



